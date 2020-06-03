Coronavirus equipment handed over to Turbat hospital

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Kech Major (Retd) Muhammad Ilyaz Kibzai handed over the coronavirus equipment to Teaching Hospital Turbat on behalf of Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

1000 PPE kits, 1000 hand sanitizers, 5000 shoe covers, 775 caps, 100 goggles are included.

Sister of Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, Amina Jalal, former DHO Kech Dr. Farooq Rind and others were also present.

Turbat is the second city after which the facility of ventilators is also available with regard to corona.

Teaching Hospital ensured the supply of Corona equipment for Turbat on which we The people of Ketch are grateful to him. He said that our Code 19 ward is now fully equipped.

With the establishment of the laboratory, everything from tests and diagnosis to treatment and ventilation will be available here. The good news is that a thalassemia machine will be provided for the treatment of thalassemia patients, after which the purchase process is underway.

Besides, blood collection equipment, blood storage equipment, blood separator machine has also been approved for the Regional Blood Center. The Corona Virus Lab has also been approved by the provincial government, which is expected to be set up soon.

He said that doctors community and health staff are front line soldiers against coronavirus and provision of PPE kits for them is welcome. On this occasion, Rahima Jalal said that Federal Minister Madam Zubeida Jalal and Deputy Commissioner Ketch Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kibzai from day one Thanks to which the Corona Isolation Ward is active in Kech today.

