Corona death toll rise to 99 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 204 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 8998, with 6 new reported deaths total reached to 99 confirmed deaths.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 8998 with addition of 204 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5759.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 99, with 6 new reported deaths, while 66 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 8998 cases, 8850 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7007 from Quetta, 271 from Jaffarabad, 271 from Chagai, 150 from Killa Abdullah, 146 from Mastung, 142 from Pishin, 140 from Khuzdar, 106 from Loralai, 96 Lasbela, 85 from Killa Saifullah, 74 from Dera Bugti, 70 from Kech, 63 Sibi, 52 from Sohbatpur, 48 from Kalat, 44 Zhob, 33 Jhal Magsi, 31 Panjgur, Nasirabad 19, 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar and 11 Ziarat.

At present, 3023 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 107 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 36 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 304 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1644 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 388 in Taftan, 312 in Jaffarabad and 243 in Lasbela, 139 in KillaSaifullah, 127 Sohbatpur and 125 in Kech.

