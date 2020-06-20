Confidential Matters

A federal secretary, the other day, refused to share information with senators on the affairs of the Gwadar port, saying that it was confidential and its details could not be disclosed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The information was requisitioned by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance led by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek. Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed was asked to share related documents on award of contracts and sub-contracts regarding Gwadar Free Zone upon which the secretary had replied that the documents could not be shared with the Senate Committee Chairman and read out one paragraph from the agreement which says the contents of the agreement will be kept confidential.

The matter came to fore when government included tax concession ordinance in the finance bill 2020 which has expired after a one-time extension. After the senators were enraged, the secretary agreed to an in-camera briefing on the matter where he might share the documents for a brief time period and take them back after the in-camera session concludes.

It is really hard to digest that how a civil servant can refuse to share a document of public importance with the public representatives. Who else have the authority to have access to documents of public importance if not the public representatives? If such is the attitude of civil servants towards the most powerful bodies like Senate and National Assembly in Pakistan, one can imagine their way of dealing with the public themselves.

Moreover, if a document pertaining to Gwadar cannot be shared with the Senators at Center, one can also imagine the access and authority of Representatives of Balochistan Assembly on matters of this important project. The confidentiality and its scope must be defined by law. If something is regarded confidential by law who can have access to such documents in the country must be laid down clearly. There can be hundreds of other such documents and agreements on important public issues where access to their details might have been held by the so-called public servants and other relevant powers. Article 19 and 19-A of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan are of great importance when it comes to freedom of expression and right to information.

These articles guarantee freedom of speech and expression, freedom of press, subject to certain restrictions and right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restriction imposed by law, respectively. Hence, it becomes the legal right of every citizen of Pakistan to have access to all important decisions taken by the provincial and federal governments that have direct or indirect link with the public safety, property and wellbeing.

Gwadar is not a property of few civil servants. It belongs to all Pakistan and every citizen should be aware of the terms of conditions on all important matters linked to this project. The right to information and freedom of expression, speech and press have also been restricted by certain ambiguous terminologies which need to be clearly defined and elaborated so that no one takes benefit from lacunas in laws for personal gains.

