CM released 5m to corona hit lawyers

QUETTA: At the request of the Balochistan Bar Council, the Chief Minister of Balochistan released a grant of Rs. 5 million, for the lawyers community affected by the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Balochistan Bar Council said that at the request of the Balochistan Bar Council and before the convening of the Judicial Commission meeting on April 21 in the presence of Chief Justice Balochistan in the High Court, a member of the Judicial Commission from the Balochistan Bar Council had requested the Chief Minister of Balochistan to release special funds for the lawyers affected by the recent corona epidemic.

On June 2nd, Vice Chairman Munir Kakar, President Quetta Bar Asif Reki called on Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Zayed Saleem and requested him to release the funds for the lawyers affected by the corona epidemic.

At the request of the Bar Council in collaboration with the Principal-Secretary, the Government released a grant of Rs. 5 million have been released to the most affected lawyers from corona by formulating a policy in collaboration with the Bar Council and High Court Bar and Quetta Bar and bars across Balochistan.

