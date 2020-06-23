CM lauds FG over return of Balochistan’s citizens

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday lauded Federal Government and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Zulfi Bukhari over their special initiative to bring back provincial citizens stranded in gulf and other countries amid COVID-19 pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CM Jam Kamal thanked the Federal Government on Tuesday as 165 passengers landed at Quetta International through PIA’s special flight and shifted into Quarantine Center for 14 days period.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani had written a letter to overseas department and requested Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari to take special measures regarding return of provincial citizens stranded in gulf and other countries during Coronavirus pandemic.

In return the Overseas Department directed all Pakistan embassies to share details of citizens of Balochistan stuck there due to COVID-19 pandemic.

People returned from abroad thanked Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for his special attention toward their plight and expressed satisfaction over health facilities being provided to them in Coronavirus quarantine center.

