CM Jam stages walk-out from APCC meeting       

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan staged a walkout from the meeting of the annual plan coordination committee with regard to development schemes in the country in the fast-approaching national budget. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Balochistan has been ignored in all development schemes under federal public sector development program”, Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Balochistan, Zahoor Buledi also staged a walkout from the meeting and demanded of the federal government to include development schemes from the province into FPSDP. “We cannot develop Balochistan with meager resources, the federal government must allocate substantial funds to develop the province”, BAP Sources said.

“Gwadar deep sea port, China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC, Oil and Gas and other mega projects falls in Balochistan but most of the people of Balochistan living below poverty line” told by Jam Kamal Khan.

Earlier same day at Balochistan house according to some reliable sources Jam Kamal Khan Alyani CM Balochistan chaired a meeting of Balochistan Awami Party elected members of both house of the legislative assemblies and Parliament of Balochistan.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Minister for Defense Production Ms. Zubaida Jalal, Senator Anwar ul Haqq Kakar, provincial minister for Public and Health and Engineering PHE Balochistan Haaji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Minister for livestock Balochistan Mitha Khan Kakar, Members of National Assembly from Balochistan Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi and Sardar Asrar Tareen attended the meeting.

BAP Committee Discuss Matters of Development Projects, Financial issues, National Highways, Construction of Dams and other issues of Balochistan

Committee comprised of Balochistan Awami Party convened on the instructions of Chief Minister and president BAP Jam Kamal Khan Alyani will negotiate with the representatives of Federal Government on different issues and matters of Province Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...