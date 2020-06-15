CM for launching of YouTube channel & Radio channel of provincial govt

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has asked the Information Department to include in the budget for the next financial year plans for the establishment of a YouTube channel and radio station in the provincial government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The Chief Minister was presiding over a video link review meeting of development and non-development projects of the Departments of Information and Religious Affairs for the next financial year to ensure the best use of dedicated properties.

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Abdul Rashid Baloch was also present, while Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin and Secretary Religious Affairs Balach Aziz continued the meeting to fill the vacancies in the proposed and ongoing projects of their respective departments and increase the capacity of the proposed departments. Informing about the steps taken, the Chief Minister appreciated the establishment of a social media cell in the Information Department and directed that the services of experts in this field be sought for the cell and the government’s plans for setting up a YouTube channel and radio station be finalized.

The Chief Minister also directed to further expand the ongoing advertisement campaign to highlight the performance of the government through news channels and print media and to include more local newspapers in the campaign.

Briefing the Chief Minister about other matters of the department, he said that Provincial Zakat Council has been set up while Deputy Commissioners have been directed to make recommendations for nomination of Chairman Zakat Committee after which distribution of Zakat among the beneficiaries has started.

He was also informed about the details of waqf properties in Quetta and other cities of the province.

The Chief Minister directed to give full details of these assets as well as recommendations to ensure their best use.

Like this: Like Loading...