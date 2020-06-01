CM emphasizes on major share of provincial budget for health  

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, Balochistan has been passing through the 2nd phase of COVID-19 where people being infected and recovered hence the virus has become part of our society. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The Coronavirus outbreak has unveiled flaws in our health system hence Federal and provincial governments should allocate major share of next financial budget for health sector.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said while sharing views through video link in National Coordination Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Balochistan has been facing thrats of 40% unemployment and 30% impact on business activities which would impact on country’s economic and social growth.”

However CM Jam Kamal emphasized to induct unemployment and economic threats lingering upon the country due to novel Coroanvirus outbreak,

“We might face physiological and law and order situation following burgeoning unemployment in Coronavirus pandemic thus all province needs to work on concrete policies in order to handle these issues.” Jam Kamal said stressed upon new business opportunities in the country.

Calling the attention of NCC meeting toward halted educational sector in the country Chief Minister Balochistan has called for a national educational strategy added only 15 to 20% stududents being benefited through online classes.

Further Jam Kamal corroborated the recommendation of repatriation of Pakistani citizens stranded in other countries added Federal Government needs to set a data base for citizens being returned from abroad and they should be allowed to go home after being tested.

CM Balochistan requested Federal Government’s assistance for Border Management and other facilities at Afghan and Iran border linked with Balochistan also urged for Prime Minister special attention toward provincial government three year Health Program.

Jam Kamal informed the NCC regarding locusts swarm ‘s presence in Balochistan added they would migrate to Punjab and Sindh hence Federal, Sindh and Punjab Government should assist Balochistan Government.

