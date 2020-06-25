CM asks students for direct talks with govt instead of blocking roads

QUETTA: Following the clash amid Police and Students Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has suggested provincial students to discuss their issues at government level rather than protesting on roads added current government has opened all doors for negotiations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Thursday while meeting with a delegation of students protesting against online classes in a wake of meager internet access in major parts of Balochistan.

“Provincial Government was fully aware of online classes issue pestering our students since the decision announced by Higher Education Commission.” Jam Kamal said pledged students that government would utilize earnest measures to secure the educational year of provincial students.

The Chief Minister further announced that all options would be utilized in order to address the issue while talks would be initiated with HEC in order to postpone online classes for one month,

“All available resources would utilized to ensure access of internet in remote parts of Balochistan while student would be allowed to stay in hostels on temporary period.” CM Balochistan said also pledged financial assistance for students regarding fees for online classes.

Talking on Wednesday’s clash amid Police and protesting students the Chief Minister said, there is possibility of severe clashes between forces and students hence they should talks with government rather than blocking road.

The delegation of students thanked Chief Minister for expressing sympathies with students and called-off their protest against online classes.

