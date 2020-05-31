CM asks party workers to highlight performance

QUETTA: President of Balochistan Awami Party and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed the party officials and workers to formulate programs in their respective areas to highlight the two-year performance, development works and usefulness of the coalition government to the people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Regarding party affairs, the BAP president said in a policy statement that the performance and success of any political party comes to the fore, when it is in power for the welfare of the people and the province. Overall development policies can ensure the implementation of measures and plans.

“The Balochistan Awami Party has ensured the implementation of the promises and party manifesto made in this regard before the elections,” Jam Kamal said.

The BAP President urged the party functionaries and workers to work on improving the unit building and organisational structure at the district level to make the party more stable, active and dynamic across the province based on the party’s two-year performance.

He said that BAP party is truly a political and Democratic Party which is based on democratic thinking and freedom of opinion and it is probably the only political party in the province in which officials and workers have been given such a plate in accordance with democratic requirements.

“Forms are available where they can express their views and disagreements openly. The party leadership has always created an environment to listen to and value the views of the workers,” BAP president said and added that many times the officials and workers took full advantage of this environment and crossed the line of party discipline but the party Always showed patience and forgiveness.

The Party leadership believes that because the BAP is a new party and such issues come up in every new party and institution in the beginning, elections will be held at every level of the party in accordance with democratic requirements. “Plenty of thinking, hard work, sincerity and determination to take the party forward successfully will be given ample opportunity,” he said.

The party president further said that party elections at district, provincial and central level are an integral part of every successful democratic and political party and he believed that such democratic attitudes and thinking should be promoted and strengthened in political parties and well-performing people. Should get a chance to their abilities.

“Balochistan Awami Party in its government performance, development work, accountability process, improvement at district and division level, good governance, cancer treatment of common citizen, sports, employment and record development work in real form and fast time in which especially old Completion of development projects, increase in resources and revenue of Balochistan, improvement in the provision of financial and administrative services and policy making process have been continued in all cases; modern requirements and needs have been met,” he said.

He added that the Balochistan Awami Party has been claiming development and good governance of the province since its inception and we are committed to it.

