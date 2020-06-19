CJ BHC recovered from Corona

QUETTA: Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC), Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel has recovered from the deadly virus on Thursday evening. Justice Jamal Mandokhel had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the last week of May. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After Corona positive report, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel quarantined at his residence along with his some family members whose corona test has also proved positive. However, after completing required period isolation the tests of Justice Mandokhel and his family members result reported negative.

The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court has started hearing cases in the court after fully recovering from the virus.

It may be recalled here that 21 other officials of the Balochistan high Court had infected of Corona who had also quarantined at their residence and most them have recovered and resumed their work at the High Court.

