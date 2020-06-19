China releases 10 Indian soldiers after border battle: reports

If the tensions in eastern Ladakh escalate then India can face military pressure from three sides; China, Pakistan and Nepal, according to a Chinese foreign affairs analyst.

Hu Zhiyong, who is a Research Fellow at Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said that the situation can be quite difficult to deal for the Indian military due to its inferior capacity.

It is probable that the situation can lead to a ‘disastrous defeat’ for India and Modi, said the expert.

In an editorial published in Chinese publication Global Times today, Zhiyong said that the South Asian giant can find itself in troubled waters if things get topsy-turvy with three of its neighbours.

“India has engaged in border disputes with China, Pakistan and Nepal at the same time. As Pakistan is a reliable strategic partner of China, and Nepal also has close ties with China, and both of them are key partners under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, if India escalates border tensions, it could face military pressure from two or even three fronts, which is far beyond India’s military capability and this might lead to a disastrous defeat for India,” it read.

The researcher said that China might not have the ‘intention’ to alter the border situation at all, calling the recent stir up causing the death of 20 Indian soldiers an entire provocation from India.

“India must ensure that such incidents do not happen again. India must not misjudge the current situation, or underestimate China’s firm will safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” it stated, in an apparent warning to India.

The editorial also mentioned that China wants India to carry out thorough investigation into the June 15 incident, resulting in the death of more than a dozen Indian military personnel.

The researcher also said that India has been unsuccessful at dealing with the pandemic and facing economic loss as well.

He further said that India is taking measures against its neighbours to divert attention from internal issues.

‘Cool down’

The foreign ministers of China and India agreed to “cool down” the recent border tensions in the Ladakh region as soon as possible during a telephone talk held Wednesday but blamed each other.

According to China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, both countries have agreed to “deal fairly” with the events in Galwan Valley and maintain peace in the border areas after soldiers of the two sides savagely fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones on their Himalayan border, killing at least 20 Indian troops.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the clash erupted after Indian soldiers “crossed the line, acted illegally, [and] provoked and attacked the Chinese, resulting in both sides engaging in serious physical conflict and injury and death”.

He said he did not know of any Chinese casualties, although Indian media quoted officials as saying at least 45 people were dead or injured on the Chinese side.