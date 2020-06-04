Chief Minister Balochistan calls on Prime Minister

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad discussed Coronavirus situation and on-going development schemes in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeda Jalal, MNA Sardar Israr Khan Tareen, Khalid Magsi, Senator Anwar ul Haq, Ahmed Khan and Taj Afridi were accompanied with CM Jam Kamal during his meeting with PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani have discussed COVID-19 situation and on-going development projects in Balochistan.

Prime Minister has called meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan as he walked-out from Annual Planning Coordination Committee Meeting cited less preference of Federal Government toward Balochistan in development projects.

“Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led Federal Govenrment has been earnestly utilizing efforts to uplift development in Balochistan while social and economic development of Balochistan remained our key priority.” Prime Minister Imran Khan said pledged his full support and cooperation with Balochistan Government.

Like this: Like Loading...