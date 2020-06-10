Capitalising on dead

Mafias sprout out like seasonal tadpoles wherever state leaves some space unregulated. Given the morally marooned nature of this nation and entrenched corruption that runs in the bloodstream of majority, any calamity appears to be a bonanza to the money minting senseless mafias. The Covid-19 has taught many lessons of kindness and extra-ordinary cooperation to the civilised nations and many have fought it so successfully as a nation that it has declined almost next to none but in Pakistan, deep cracks in the social fabric of society have appeared as a result of this crisis. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the one hand, the mismanagement of both provincial and federal governments have pushed the masses into a lethal crisis where every single day loss of lives isreported and perhaps this has now become the new normal for everyone and people have started not heeding to the instructions of the government. On the other hand, the private hospitals have seen a chance of making as much money as possible out of crisis. The other day, a private TV channel reported that many hospitals in Sindh have refused to accept the tests carried out in Government run labs and demanded the patients to carry out the tests again from their private labs with costly prices.

Similarly, it was also reported that various private hospitals were charging from Rs. 30,000 thousand to Rs. 250,000 per day for the treatment of symptoms of patients suffering from Covid-19 as cure to the virus itself is not possible as yet. It means a person, if admitted for 10 days, must have more than five million rupees in his pocket otherwise he should be left on the mercy of circumstances at best. It was also told in the same report that private hospitals were making close to Rs. 10 million per day from the crisis.

If such circumstances do not warrant the private hospitals to stop making profit and serve humanity at least on no profit and no loss basis, then nothing can and Government should seriously think of regulating the limit of their profit making as they cannot be left independent in making money over the dead bodies of nation. They too have an obligation towards this nation and they must be made to realise this that Pakistan is not their El Dorado but a country of 220 million people who are poor in majority.

Federal and provincial governments should not give a carte blanche to the hospitals but should keep a strict check on themthrough some regulatory authorities so that the aggrieved masses should get some relief in the times of this emergency. There is no doubt that there must have been regulatory authorities already working, but the current practices of the hospitals corroborates the fact that either they don’t have authority to curb the malpractices of hospitals or do not have the will or may be corruption has silenced them to keep a mum over the wrongdoings. These regulatory authorities should also be held accountable in process.

