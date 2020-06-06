Boycott or face saving?

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani, who also holds the portfolio of Provincial Planning and Development Department, has reportedly staged a boycott along with his Finance Minister from a meeting of Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) that was held to finalise a long deliberated Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in which development programmes are reflected for entire country by the federal government. The boycott was stage to register protest with the federal government over Federal PSDP in which Balochistan’s projects were not given due preference. Hence, the stance of the provincial government is that the federal PSDP has been finalized it without any consultation with the Government of Balochistan. Addressing a press conference, Provincial Finance Minister said that 47 percent of Rs. 80 billion approved under federal PSDP were not released to the province and added that as many as 35 development projects were rejected in the federal PSDP. Later Chief Minister also held a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan who assured him of including the projects of Balochistan in the federal PSDP. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the face of it, the step taken by the Chief Minister Balochistan and his Finance Minister are bold but on a minute examination, details of the matter are otherwise. Preparation of PSDP is not a matter of single meeting which could be finalized in just a 2-hour meeting. It requires deliberations of days and months which gives final shape to the PSDP. The interest of the province could well be protected had there been representation of Balochistan on the constitutional forums which included APCC, National Finance Commission Secretariat and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECENC). The Provincial Government should inform the people of Balochistan as to who are the technical members of Government of Balochistan representing it on the aforementioned forums and in what way they fought the case of Balochistan. If Balochistan is deprived of representation on these constitutional forums, then technical experts must immediately be nominated so that in future, the interests of Balochistan could be protected through proper channel rather than staging what many call a ‘publicity stunt.’

As regards the Federal Government, it is not the first time that federal government has delayed the dispensation of funds or has ignored Balochistan by design in Federal PSDP. The Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) highway took a quarter of a century to complete while it has been almost 20 years that Kachi Canal Project hangs in balance marred by inordinate delays by the biased federal bureaucracy and the financial managers at the helm of affairs in Islamabad. The incumbent government in the province is pro-establishment and has all the support of all the powers that call the shots and claim to develop Balochistan but in practice, when it comes to allocations, Balochistan is double-dodged and left to languish as ever despite the enormous wealth which is benefiting the Federation of Pakistan and initiation of multi-billion mega projects, such as CPEC, on the Baloch soil. This deepens the fears of people of Balochistan that Islamabad is only interested in extracting the mineral wealth of Balochistan and give it nothing in return. Given such an hypocrisy at play, the Provincial Government should remain extra vigilant and proactive when it comes to protecting its interests and the federal government should show some flexibility to be faithful to the tall claims made repeatedly regarding development of Balochistan.

