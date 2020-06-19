BNP-Mengal’s Decision

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) finally parted ways with the federal government. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the party chief, during a speech in National Assembly regretted that the 6-point agenda, also the manifesto of his party, was the basis of coalition with the ruling Pakistan Tehriek-e-Insaaf (PTI), adding however the latter failed to implement any single point of the 6-point agenda. He questioned if any of the points was illegal or unconstitutional. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The BNP-M and the PTI had signed a six-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August 2018 for an alliance at the centre. The six points were recovery of missing persons, implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit, observance of six percent job quota for Balochistan in federal government departments, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis. However, BNP-M chief expressed his sheer frustration over the unfaithfulness of the federal government over the issues.

The BNP-M and the PTI had signed a six-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August 2018 for an alliance at the centre. The six points were recovery of missing persons, implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit, observance of six percent job quota for Balochistan in federal government departments, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis. However, BNP-M chief expressed his sheer frustration over the unfaithfulness of the federal government over the issues.

Talking to a private TV channel later he said that when they signed the MoU with PTI, his party had provided a list of 5128 missing persons to the Government with all the details and had requested their release in 2018, adding only 417 people returned to their homes while during the same period another 500 were picked. He said that another, list which is being compiled, contains details of more than 900 people who had been picked during this period.

He also alleged that death squads have been reactivated in Balochistan and blood of Baloch was never an important issue in the Parliament. ‘Government is more concerned about Kashmir and peace inAfghanistan but had no concern about Balochistan. This house can discuss issues of wheat, sugar and tomatoes, but not the blood of the Baloch people,’ Sardar Akhter Mengal said in a desperate parting speech in the National Assembly.

On the other hand, the ruling party did not respond to the core issues which became the cause of parting of the ways between the allies. The statements issued from PTI leadership only said that allies were important for them and they hope to bring BNP-M back to the coalition. Similarly, the main discussion on the national media was also focused on the position of federal government, not on the issues of Balochistan which party wanted to highlight through its departure from an alliance.

The NAP is a national counter-terrorism policy enacted by the Parliament in the wake of APS Peshawar incident. If BNP demands its implementation in letter and spirit what are the hurdles in implementing the document that agrees on halting terror financing which is also a requirement of FATF, repatriation of Afghan refugees who have already stressed already meager resources in Balochistan and KP, the eradication of hate speeches and punitive action against its promotion. Why would someone be averse to do all the good things for the sake of people of not only Balochistan but Pakistan. Those who are opposed to these steps can only be enemies not friends of Pakistan.

Moreover, everybody from top to bottom understandsthat injustices have been done to Balochistan. When it comes to addressing these grievances, everyone keeps a mum as if there are some hidden hands who are capitalizing on the suffering of Balochistan and they are strong enough that even federal government cannot do anything about them. Those 417 people who have been recovered are the best evidence and they should be interviewed as to who kept them in illegal custody for years and those responsible should be exposed before the nation.

Similarly, the 6 percent job quota of Balochistan in federal departments is its due right and every province is enjoying its quota in federal departments. Who are the hidden forces that are benefiting from mere a 6 percent quota of Balochistan? If PTI government doesn’t have power, will and moral courage to answer these questions, it is evident then that it is not serving the masses but an agenda of obscurantist forces that are hell-bent on making entire nation hostage of their myopic interests through reversing the 18th amendment and NFC formula. Given the track record of federal government and powers behind the curtain, the decision taken by the BNP-M is indeed a sagacious one. Things can only move ahead with political will and honestly of purpose which lacks with centre.

