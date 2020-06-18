BNP decided to sit on independent benches

QUETTA: After recent announcement to part ways with government, both the government and the opposition remained on toes to stay in touch with the Balochistan National Party Mengal, while the BNP Mengal has decided to sit on independent benches in the National Assembly for the time being and keep the doors open for both the government and opposition benches for political dialogue. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As per the credible sources, there is no immediate prospect of renewed support for the government with the BNP Mengal.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) has announced its separation from the ruling coalition of PTI. Opposition parties have also contacted BNP Mengal and requested Sardar Akhtar Mengal to come to the regular opposition benches.

At present, the Balochistan National Party has decided to sit on the independent benches and to keep the doors open for opposition and the government. The government and the opposition have been in touch with the BNP for talks.

In this regard, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is also from Balochistan, called on Sardar Akhtar Mengal, to make an attempt to persuade him, but the BNP has immediately apologized for his return to the ruling coalition.

Sources said that the government committee met the Prime Minister yesterday and soon after that met the BNP. A meeting with the opposition is also expected on June 20, as BNP Mengal will attend an all-party conference organized by the JUI F.

The party is likely to be represented by party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Central Secretary General Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

