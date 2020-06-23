BNP and JUI-F Meeting

The speculations about the in-house changes in National and Balochistan Assembly are increasing following the BNP-P’s divorce with PTI coalition on the latter’s failure to deliver to on the promises made with former on the 6 points agenda. Despite various meeting with the delegations and the confidence of ruling party, BNP-M has not budged an inch from its stance. All it wants implementation of it six points. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The speculations about the in-house changes in National and Balochistan Assembly are increasing following the BNP-P’s divorce with PTI coalition on the latter’s failure to deliver to on the promises made with former on the 6 points agenda. Despite various meeting with the delegations and the confidence of ruling party, BNP-M has not budged an inch from its stance. All it wants implementation of it six points.

Of late, Maulana Fazl urRehman and Sardar Akhtar Mengal held a meeting in Islamabad. Sardar Akhtar Mengal was asked to join the Opposition benches, who still occupies the independent benches in NA. He has reportedly made the similar demands from the Opposition, saying if Opposition can play a role in implementation of their six points, they might consider sitting on the opposition benches. He has also repeatedly demanded of the Government, state and the state institutions to declare if BNP-M’s demands are unconstitutional.

The meeting of both the leaders is also important in the politics of Balochistan. Inside sources from BNP have confirmed media that a vote of no confidence may be brought against Jam Kamal Government. Currently, having no absolute majority, no party can ignore the numerical strength of any political party or even an independent member. Neither at Centre nor in Province! It would have been far better for the PTI coalition government to have delivered on the promises made with BNP-Mengal as it has made its position all the more fragile even in center. In a House of 342, PTI needs as many as 172 seats to maintain its majority.

Currently it has 156 members while the numerical strength is completed through the coalition parties which include MQM with 07 seats 05 seats of Balochistan Awami party and other parties. The current position of PTI stands on 180 seats which has given a stronger bargaining position to the coalition members and has made the coalition more vulnerablevulnerable.

Similarly, in Balochistan BAP enjoys the support of 40 members while Opposition has some 25 members. BNP-Mengal is already sitting on the Opposition benches in the Balochistan Assembly and is playing a very active role as Opposition. If it is able to win support of some of the independent members and also possibly some coalition members, who don’t seem to be happy with Jam Kamal Government, there can be an in-house change in the Balochistan Assembly.

Now it is for the time to tell if BNP-M and JUI-F can play a active role in bringing about a change in National as well as the Provincial politics which bothare being jealously guarded by Establishment too. Both the governments seem to enjoy unprecedented support of the institutions due to convergence of many interests and like-mindedness on many national and foreign policy questions. Things can change for everyone if the issues on which BNP has been raising voice for too long are not heeded. The Federal Government must deliver on its promises and redress the grievances of BNP-M before the political landscape takes a new turn.

