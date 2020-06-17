Blue Economy: Understanding prospects for Pakistan

In simpler terms, oceanic activities that can be translated into economic yields are what we called Blue Economy. In view of the blea financial and ecological circumstances and a large dependence on environmentally destructive forms of economic activity within the paradigm of ‘Brown Economy’ the analysts, researchers and specialists have fortified towards more sustainable and […] Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In simpler terms, oceanic activities that can be translated into economic yields are what we called Blue Economy. In view of the blea financial and ecological circumstances and a large dependence on environmentally destructive forms of economic activity within the paradigm of ‘Brown Economy’ the analysts, researchers and specialists have fortified towards more sustainable and renewable measures to avert obstructing economic crises and natural disasters. As avowed by many leading researchers and economists the lone way out of this austere muddle demands a vital shift in economy towards a sustainable development without depreciating the environment, and is called ‘Green Economy’. Nonetheless, another strand of specialists and analysts has rejected the practicality of green economy and has supported and attested the advantages that can be ensued by inclining towards the maritime domain or to say the oceanic realm. The states are thus moving towards a ‘framework’ of sustainable usage of ocean resources whilst preserving the health of oceans’ ecosystems named as Blue Economy’.

The concept of a blue economy has different and often conflicting meanings for different people, resulting at times in incompatible or blurred definitions and applications.The contentions spin essentially around a drive to make benefits from the ocean to a great extent through emerging and traditional large-scale industrial developments versus environmental sustainability and local community needs. Individuals and nation-states now are resorting to the oceans as earthbound reserves become depleted. But this precious resource (Ocean) is also suffering the effects of human activities, including climate change, acidification, overfishing, pollution and much more.The blue economy has diverse components, further bolstering the fact that a blue future has to embrace innovative technology and skills to achieve economic, environmental and social sustainability.

Though the phenomenon of Blue Economy is quite nascent globally but still the height of incongruity over it is that the policymakers along with the populace in Pakistan are yet sea blind undermining the potentials that could be tapped from the oceans and seas. The people and the decision making elite thus need to understand that the oceans are not limitless carrying bounties of resources andalso the oceans those are not healthy and resilient are not able to support economic growth. Pakistan’s coastal region is brimming with innumerable marine resources. The coastal and marine areas have great potential of sustainable development of both living and non-living marine resources. The marine resources such as ocean energy, minerals, water, petroleum hydrocarbons and fisheries; recreational and tourism potential stands largely untapped. The appraisal and investigation of these assets is fundamental for the economic growth of the nation. Pakistan’s prospects for sustained economic growth can only come to fruition if viable policy measures are crafted and implemented.

Pakistan’s coast is over 1000 km long extending from Sir Creek to Jiwani. Pakistan also utilizes its 290,000 sq km of Exclusive Economic Zone including extended Continental Shelf for numerous purposes including, fishing, mining, exploration and marine research. Over 15 million barrels of crude oil is shipped right across the Pakistani coast from the Gulf States daily through the Persian Gulf. Pakistan also provides the shortest sea access to Afghanistan, Central Asian States and China. This adds not only to the importance of Maritime Economy potential of Pakistan, but also highlights its geo-strategic and geo-military significance.

Pakistan’s coastal areas have significant potential for the energy/ fuel generation from marine plants or other organic materials, hydrogen generated from a variety of ocean renewables and marine geothermal power. There are additionally open doors for hybrid projects, such as combination of offshore wind and wave or even wind and natural gas. Likewise, tourism is a major global industry. A large portion of global tourism is focused on the marine and coastal environment and it is set to rise. Trends in aging populations, rising incomes and relatively low transport costs will make coastal and ocean locations more attractive. Cruise tourism is the fastest growing sector in the leisure travel industry. Similarly Renewable energy sources can be used instead of fossil fuels for many applications. Wind energy, solar energy, hydropower, biomass energy and Ocean energy can be exploited for electricity generation instead of fossil fuel in the country.Moreover, the flagship project of the Chinese belt Road Initiative (BRI), the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought forward potential prospects of development along the Makran Coast. Albeit port development and ship building are focused areas under attention but maritime tourism is potentially most sustainable sector which can contribute in national economy.

The Blue economy is an idea which is not quite the same as customary idea of economic gains associated with the maritime sector, for it demands sustainability. In spite of all its promises, the potential to develop a blue economy is limited by a series of challenges. These challenges vary from country to country based on unique national circumstances. In case of Pakistan the challenges are more stern and difficult to overcome. Anyhow,it is recommended that the recently re-designated Ministry of Maritime Affairs may be made the central authority to regulate all the aspects of Blue Economy. It is likewise proposed that seminars/ workshops may be arranged at national level to highlight the importance and concept of Blue economy. Besides, Marine aquaculture farms may be established all along the coast.

To conclude, prospects of blue economy in Pakistan are vivid and distinctive. While ensuring environmental security these options can bring improvement in national economy, human well-being and social equity. The potential for blue economy can only be translated into reality through planning, coordination and strategy. Therefore it is felt and recommended that an early adoption of maritime policy and its implementation in true letter and spirit is vital for sustainable transformation of national economy.

Ubaid Ahmed, can be reached at ubaidtalks@gmail.com.

