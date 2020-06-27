Bilawal Zardari phones Akhtar Mengal, political situation discussed

ISLAMABAD :- Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ramped up his political activities in recent days, with him calling Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal today, discussing important issues related to the country’s political landscape.

According to details, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal agreed upon a joint budget strategy.

The issues of the incumbent government giving statements against the 18th Amendment and its steps for the NFC award were also discussed between the two leaders.

During the telephone call, Bilawal Bhutto and Sardar Akhtar Mengal expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus across the country and also consulted on convening an all parties’ conference next week.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the “PTIMF” budget is anti-people, they cannot accept it under any circumstances. He further said that by criticizing the 18th amendment, Imran Khan was attacking the constitution of Pakistan, and should be held accountable for his incompetence.

It may be recalled that Bilawal Zardari had a telephone conversation with various opposition leaders and exchanged views with them on the country’s political situation, 18th Amendment, Coronavirus, Locust attacks and on convening the all-parties’ conference as soon as possible.

Chairman PPP contacted Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar.