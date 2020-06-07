Bilawal slams govt for deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan after the Turbat incident.

“In these extraordinary times when the whole country is falling victim to a disastrous herd immunity policy, the least that a provincial government can do is to keep law and order under control and not make itself controversial on that front,” said the PPP chairman in a press release issued by his party.

Bilawal said if the authorities had acted promptly and arrested the culprits of this tragedy immediately, there would have been no outrage and protests throughout the province.

“Citizens only took to the streets once it was obvious that the authorities were not interested in prosecuting and bringing perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that the suffering of young Bramsh is beyond imagination.

“Mere words cannot heal her wounds. No child — no matter how young or old — should have to bear the loss of a mother. The least we can do is punish the culprits. If there is no justice and if her mother’s killers remain free, it will be a grave injustice to young Bramsh,” said the PPP leader.

He said that the Baloch have been through agony over the decades due to injustices.

On May 26, three robbers had stormed into a house in the Dannuk area of Turbat with the intention to carry out a robbery.

A woman in the house – named Malak Naaz – was shot dead for resisting their robbery attempt, while the four-year girl, Bramsh, was severely injured with bullet wounds.

The brutal murder of the woman had led to protests in Balochistan and has slowly spread in the other parts of the country.