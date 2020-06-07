Bilawal expressed concern on deteriorating law, order

KARACHI: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“In these extraordinary times when the whole country is falling victim to a disastrous herd immunity policy, the least that a provincial government can do is to keep law and order under control and not make itself controversial on that front,” said Chairman PPP.

Mr Bhutto said if the authorities had acted promptly and arrested the culprits of this tragedy immediately, there would have been no outrage and protests throughout the province. “Citizens only took to the streets once it was obvious that the authorities were not interested in prosecuting and bringing perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”

Chairman PPP said that the suffering of young Bramsh is beyond imagination. “Mere words cannot heal her wounds. No child — no matter how young or old — should have to bear the loss of a mother. The least we can do is punish the culprits. If there is no justice and if her mother’s killers remain free, it will be a grave injustice to young Bramsh.”

He said that the Baloch have been through agony over the decades due to injustices. “The PPP tried its best to resolve some issues through the 18th Amendment. But such tragedies highlight the apathy of the authorities towards the Baloch. We must make them answerable.”

