Bilawal blames Centre for spread of coronavirus

KARACHI : – Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday blamed federal government for the spread of coronavirus in the country and asked how long can country endure the current leadership crisis.

Addressing a press conference with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Murtaza Wahab, provincial information minister Nasir Shah and health minister Dr. Azra, Bilawal Bhutto accused federal government of sabotaging efforts of Sindh and CM Murad Ali Shah to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

PPP Chairman said that Centre is fooling people and FIR should be lodged against those who are spreading misinformation. He urged federal government to change its attitude and not to endanger lives of masses.

Bilawal further said that if there had been a strict lockdown from day one, situation in Pakistan would be like New Zealand and Vietnam. He added that Vietnam is not any superpower but it took timely decisions despite limited resources and saved its people from the deadly virus.

While lashing out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilawal said our PM met traders and businessmen but not once did he met doctors and other medical staff. Our PM backs down on every issue including coronavirus and Kashmir, he added.

Bilawal also criticized federal government’s decision of laying off Pakistan Steel Mills employees and said that dismissal of 10,000 people in midst of coronavirus pandemic is against humanity and announced to challenge government’s decision at every forum.

In response to a question regarding the PIA plane crash, PPP chairman said that condition of PIA hasn’t improved under a conspiracy, which is why such an accident took place, which has saddened every Pakistani.

He further said that he condemns propaganda blaming the pilot for the crash. Federal government should fulfill its responsibility regarding PIA plane crash, he added.

Replying to a question regarding budget, Bilawal said that after budget session, opposition parties would reach a consensus on the coronavirus, NFC and 18th amendment.

PPP Chairman said that reformation of NFC award is unconstitutional and Sindh government wrote a letter on May 14 to voice its objections on notification issued by the federal government.