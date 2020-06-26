BHC orders inquiry into students’ arrest

QUETTA: A two-member bench of Balochistan High Court (BHC) headed by BHC Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and comprising of Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove on Thursday directed a neutral inquiry into the arrest of protesting students, directing authorities to submit the report in court at the earliest. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The court was hearing a petition filed by Balochistan Students Organization against arrest of students protesting against online classes.

During the hearing Advocate Meer Attaullah Langove, former President SCB Advocate Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Sajid Tareen and Additional Advocate General Meer She Haq Baloch appeared before the court.

The Additional Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema informed the court that the arrest was made following a misunderstanding but police has been investigating the incident.

“Provincial government has taken notice of students’ arrest while all detained protesters have been released and not a single student is in police custody,” Cheema told the court, adding that the investigation is being carried by SP Investigation.

“Chief Minister denied orders for arrest of protesting students hence a free inquiry should be ordered against arrest and torture on students protesting for their due rights,” Advocate Langove said in response.

The provincial chief justice has ordered AIG to submit a complete inquiry report in the court on an immediate basis.

