BHC order impartial inquiry of students arrest

QUETTA: The two members bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove on Thursday directed neutral inquiry of arrest of protesting students directing authorities to submit the report in court. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Hearing a petition filed by Balochistan Students Organization against arrest of students protesting against online classes, the court seeks free inquiry over the incident.

During Thursday’s hearing Meer Attaullah Langove Advocate, former President SCB Kamran Murtaza Advocate, Sajid Tareen Advocate and Additional Advocate General Meer She Haq Baloch appeared in the court.

The Additional Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema has informed the court, the arrest was made following a misunderstanding but police has been investigating the incident,

“Provincial Government has taken notice of students’ arrest while all detained protesters have been released thus not a single students in police custody.” Cheema told the court added the investigation being carried under SP Investigation.

Giving Argument over AIG’s stance the Prosecutor Meer Attaullah Langove Advocate has said, double standard of provincial government surfaced as no one taking responsibility over the incident,

“Chief Minister denied orders for arrest of protesting students hence a free inquiry should be ordered against arrest and torture on students protesting for their due rights.” Langove added.

Chief Justice BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has ordered AIG to submit a complete inquiry report in the court on immediate basis.

Like this: Like Loading...