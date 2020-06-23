BHC nulls appointments of Hazeez Sheikh & Federal Finance Secretary as NFC members

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Tuesday nullified appointments of Advisor to PM for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Federal Finance Secretary as experts for National Finance Commission (NFC) ordering implementation on NFC rules under article 160. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hearing petition submitted by Kamran Murtaza Advocate, MNA Muhammad Aslam Bhotani and Sajid Tareen Advocate the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has nulled the Terms of Condition (ToRs) set by President Arif Alvi.

The court further orders Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister to appoint new provincial member for 10th NFC award ordering implementation on NFC rules under article 160 of Constitution of Pakistan.

“Governor Balochistan and Provincial Government have to appoint a non-political individual as representative of Balochistan for 10th NFC Award who has complete expertise on provincial economic woes.” CJ BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail ordered.

The court further nullified appointment of Advisor to PM for Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Federal Finance Secretary barring him from working on 10th NFC.

“President of Pakistan and NFC are bound to fully implement constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan hence Federal and Provincial government should utilize joint efforts in order to strengthen the federation rather than racing for major share of NFC.” The court said in its judgement.

The court further said, although major share of power transferred to province under 18th amendment which enhance financial burden on province but the GDP and expenditures of federal and provincial regimes have increases thus centers and province should decline extra expenses.

