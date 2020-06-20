BAP-led GoB presents Rs.465.528b budget

QUETTA: The BAP-led Balochistan government on Saturday presented a 465.528 billion rupees budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21, with 38 billion allocated for the health sector, 64 billion for education and 48 for law and order. The Government of Balochistan is facing a 87 billion rupees deficit for the upcoming expenditure. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi in Provincial Assembly, presenting the budget, said that 309 billion rupees have been allocated for non-developmental expenditures, while more than Rs118 billion have been allocated for developmental expenditures.

The budget proposes to create 6,840 new jobs in the public sector and provide provincial services tax relief of Rs680 million to the businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has also set aside Rs8 billion for disaster response fund established to fight off the impact of the health crisis and natural disasters, and Rs2.5 billion to acquire air ambulance for shoring up emergency response. Additionally, the provincial development programme for the next year has also allocated Rs4.5 billion to cope with the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis in the province.

The provincial government has also tabled a Public Finance Management Bill 2020 to improve public financial discipline in Balochistan. Additionally, the government has already set up an internal audit unit, a revenue management unit and a debit and Investment unit at the provincial finance to strengthen public finance management.

The minister informed the assembly that the government has formulated a Balochistan Tax Revenue Mobilization Strategy to reform tax administration in the province and broaden the tax base to increase its revenues for development and reduce its reliance on federal transfers. Speaking about reforms, he said the government was focusing on facilitating private investment in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode for which it has devised a separate land lease policy and created Project Development Fund and Viability Gap Fund to attract investors in development schemes. An Ease of Doing Business Cell has also been set up for incentivizing private investors.

Balochistan has received Rs30 billion less in federal transfers, which include its share from the divisible tax pool and straight transfers, during the ongoing financial year owing to massive downward revision in the tax collection target of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The reduced share meant a cut of over 22 per cent in the provincial development expenditure to Rs83.8 billion in the present fiscal year. The government plans to finance its development expenditure from its own resources (Rs106.1 billion) and foreign project assistance (Rs12.2 billion).

The budget documents show that the budget has allocated Rs60.9 billion from its proposed development expenditure to ongoing schemes and set aside Rs57.4 billion for starting new ones. Besides, the government is also expecting a federal development expenditure of Rs38.2 billion during next fiscal, up by 88 per cent from this financial year’s federal development investment of Rs20.4 billion in the province.

Mir Buledi said the provincial share from the divisible pool and straight transfers next fiscal has been estimated at Rs302 billion or over nine per cent less than the estimates for the ongoing year. The Balochistan government plans to make up for this loss by raising its own resource target by 85 per cent to Rs46.4 billion. Balochistan has significantly raised its tax revenues to Rs19 billion despite Covid-19 against the original budgeted target of Rs14.7 billion for the ongoing year. Next year it targets Rs20.9 billion in provincial taxes and Rs25.5 billion in non-tax receipts.

The Balochistan government has allocated 17% for Education, 10% of the total budget for Health and 9% for Communications and Works. The province will get Rs. 367.548 billion in revenue, which includes Rs. 302.95 billion from federal revenue and Rs. 49.945 billion from provincial revenue in the next financial year.

A tax relief has been given in the Rs. 360 billion budget.

According to details, Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Baledi presented the budget of the province for the next financial year 2020-21 in the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday. The volume of the budget is Rs. 465.528 billion of which non-development expenditure is estimated at Rs 309.032 billion, provincial PSDP 106.079 billion, volume of foreign funded projects 12.201 billion, volume of federal funded projects 38.216 billion and next fiscal year budget deficit is likely to be Rs. 87.614 billion.

In the budget for the next financial year, 17.03 percent of the total budget has been allocated for education, 10.40 percent for health, 9 percent for the Communication and Construction. 4.38% for Irrigation, 4.02% for Municipalities, 3.56% for Agriculture, 3.17% for Public Health Engineering, 2.19% for Energy, 2.19% for Sports and Youth Affairs, 1.49% for Livestock, 1.30%, for Mines and Minerals, 0.77% for social welfare, 0.54% for industry, 0.48% for fisheries.

The revenue of the province is expected to be Rs. 367.548 billion during the financial year 2020-21. As the province will get 9.8% less amount from the federal government next year.

A total of 2568 projects are earmarked in PSDP including 934 on-going and 1634 new schemes. Relief projects are also included, Rs. 8 billion has been allocated in the budget for dealing with corona virus and disasters, Rs. 5 billion development program for revenue generating districts has been included in the budget, disaster management in the divisional headquarters of the province.

Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for villages, Rs 2 billion for tourism promotion, Rs 3 billion for post-coronavirus relief program for socio-economic improvement in the budget for the next financial year, Rs 1 billion for Balochistan Civil Employees Health Insurance Scheme.

Rs 2 billion for CM microfinance interest free loans program, also Rs 1 billion allocated for CM low case housing interest free loan scheme. Rs 50 crore in budget for locust eradication, Rs 1 billion for food security revolving fund, Rs 2 billion for pension investment In addition, Rs. 2 billion has been allocated for the improvement of the coastal belt of the province for the promotion of tourism.

Budget has been allocated to improve the iron plant and Muslim garden in Dalbandin.

Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo later postponed the meeting of BA till June 23rd.

