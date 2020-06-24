Balochistan’s youth fully trusts ruling BAP: Langove

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, provincial youth had been fed up with previous political parties hence they rendered full trust on Balochistan Awami in last general elections adding incumbent government keenly working to uplift development in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Wednesday while a delegation of youth affairs of Balochistan Awami Party here in Quetta added collation government has restored peace in entire Balochistan,

“Unfortunately previous regime neglected ground issues of Balcohistan hence people of Balochistan particularly youth remained deprived from development but BAP led collation government taking serious measures to uplift all sectors.” Meer Zia Langove said claimed BAP has been emerging as leading political party in Balochistan.

He further said, opponent parties were afraid from burgeoning popularity of ruling party hence they have been attempting to spread disinformation among general public, “Current government has functionalized government departments ruined by previous regimes while billions of rupees being spent on infrastructural development in every single corner of Balochistan.” The Minister added.

“Today provincial youth is satisfied regarding performance of government as merit being prevailed in all sectors and talented youth getting more opportunities.” Meer Zia Langove added.

