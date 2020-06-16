Balochistan yet to nominate representative for NFC

QUETTA: The nomination of new member for National Finance Commission (NFC) Award Consultation from Balochistan has started in the province on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the sources, chief executive of the province Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has initiated negotiations for the nomination of non-governmental member of NFC award with opposition parties. It is expected that very soon Balochistan will succeed to agree on one name.

Names of former secretary finance Balochistan Mehfooz Ali Khan, former additional chief secretary Meeran Jaan Kakar, former Secretary Finance Rohail Baloch, former minister for Health and Environment Dr. Faiz Kakar, former Advocate General Salaahuddin Mengal are under consideration.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Governor of the province Justice retired Amanullah Khan Yasinzai will announce the finally selected name after consultation with coalition partners and opposition parties.

Earlier name of Javed Jabbar former information minister was selected by Chief Minister Balochistan for negotiation from Balochistan. Later on tremendous political pressure he had to decline. With the resignation of Javed Jabbar constitutional body of NFC became incomplete so it cannot meet until new nominations from Balochistan are notified.

Strong resentment and Stern political opposition and criticism had voiced within Balochistan to his nomination. Petitions were also filed in the Balochistan High Court which will render it’s just verdict soon, as per the Constitution and law.

