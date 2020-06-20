Balochistan to present ‘corona budget’ today

l present a deficit provincial budget for the year 2020-21 in the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday (today). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly at 4pm.

Official sources said the total layout of the budget 2020-21 is expected to be around Rs430 Billion, which would include around Rs340 billion as non-development expenditure.

According to sources, Rs110 Billion is expected to be allocated for the development budget for the next financial year.

It is pertinent to note that there will be a big gap between receipts and expenditures of the Balochistan government, which will result in a deficit budget.

Sources further said the federal government has slashed Rs30 billion from Balochistan’s share in the National Finance Commission Award.

This created difficulties for in finalising the budget which forced the finance department to extend the budget session for two more days.

During the current financial year, Balochistan received its share from the federal resources amounting to Rs295.21 billion while next year Balochistan would receive Rs265 billion.

Buledi also said that the budget would be formulated keeping in view the impacts of Covid-19 on the people and economy of the province.

“This will be a ‘corona-budget’, so we would like to mitigate the sufferings of our people and give them hope, cash, food security and create employment opportunities,” he added.

“Because of the present situation, the health sector will be given a priority in the budget. Maximum funds would be allocated for the health sector.”

