Balochistan should be declared as locust hit area: Ministers

“80% of the people of Balochistan are dependent on agriculture sector but locusts have taken over the whole of Balochistan due to which large-scale damage to agriculture, crops and orchards is expected, the government of Balochistan is conducting a survey on the damage to landowners, PDMA to the Department of Agriculture to deal with locusts with all kinds of assistance,” Provincial Ministers Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Mir Ziaullah Langove said while talking to media at PDMA office.

Deputy Director PDMA Faisal Panezai and Deputy Director Ataullah Baloch were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for PDMA and Home Mir Ziaullah Langove directed the Agriculture Department to deal with locusts on behalf of PDMA. The keys of 10 tractors were handed over to the Provincial Minister for Agriculture as well.

Talking to reporters, Mirzaullah Langove said that the PDMA department would provide all kinds of facilities to deal with locusts.

“Locusts have caused difficulties to the landlords and farmers of Balochistan. PDMA will extend its full support. We have provided 10 tractors to the Department of Agriculture. more steps will be taken,” he said, adding that the agriculture department is making efforts to control locusts in the morning and evening.

“Unfortunately, locusts have engulfed the whole of Balochistan. In view of the declaration of Balochistan as a disaster zone, 32 districts of Balochistan have been affected by locusts,” Zamarak Achakzai said. He thanked the PDMA department for its co-operation and said that the PDMA has always helped in disasters.

“There is a fear of another locust infestation from Iran. The Department of Agriculture has sprayed on 1.5 million hectares of land in the province. A survey is underway regarding the losses of landowners,” Achakzai said.

He said that the federal government is cooperating in this regard and more cooperation is needed.

He said that a survey is underway regarding the losses of landlords. He said that the federal government has promised a special package to help the landlords.

