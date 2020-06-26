QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 170 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 10116, with 4 new reported death, total reached to 113 confirmed deaths.According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 10116 with addition of 170 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 6235. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 113, with 4 new reported death, while 75 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 10116 cases, 9,968 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7767 from Quetta, 317 from Jaffarabad, 189 from Mastung, 182 from Chagai, 175 from Khuzdar, 148 from Lasbela, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 144 from Pishin, 118 from Loralai, 74 from Kech, 92 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 79 from Dera Bugti, 55 from Sohbatpur, 53 from Nushki, 51 from Kalat, 47 from Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 14 Ziarat.

At present, 3,768 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 31 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 38 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 1,010 individuals and took 240 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 270 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1799 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 396 in Taftan, 451 in Jaffarabad and 214 in Lasbela, 73 in Chagai.

