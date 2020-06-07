Balochistan Budget will be presented on 18th June

QUETTA: The budget session of the provincial assembly of Balochistan is likely to be held on June 18th. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Government of Balochistan has started preparation for the next fiscal year budget 2020 2021. It is expected that more than four hundred thirty billion rupees budget for the next financial year of Balochistan province will be presented during budget session.

According to the sources around 320 billion rupees funds would be allocated for Non Development Sector while 110 Billion for Development sector in 430 Billion rupees provincial budget. The total outlay of the budget is expected to be around Rs430 billion.

Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, who will present the budget of the province in the assembly, has said that the people of Balo­chistan would witness major positive changes in the health sector through government’s reforms.

Because of the present situation of Pandemic COVID 19, Health sector would be given priority in the budget. Maximum funds will be allocated for Health Sector. It seems that 12 billion rupees funds may be allocated for three years program of epidemic disease program.

Education sector will be the next priority in the budget. According to sources over 70 billion rupees funds would be assigned for Education. It is also expected that 5000 new jobs will be created in next fiscal year budget along with soft term loans for the youngsters for business initiation. Budget deficit would be around 70 billion rupees.

Secondly preference will be given to those sectors which could generate maximum revenue to enhance provincial revenue. Official sources said that allocations would also be made for new and ongoing development projects.

