Balochistan Assembly approves Supplementary budget for next FY

QUETTA: Balochistan assembly on Friday evening approved supplementary budget of Balochistan of Rs. 20.46 billion for the year 2019-20 rejecting all cut motions moved by the opposition members on draft for demands presented by the Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Finance Minister presented 32 drafts for demands, which include 28 of Rs. 16.72 billion for non-development expenditure and four development expenses of Rs. 3.73 billion. He moved all drafts for demands one by one before the house for approval.

Opposition members Akhtar Hussain Langove, Akbar Mengal of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), Younis Aziz Zehri (JUI-F) and Nasarullah Zerey of PkMAP on all drafts for demands and spoke at length on every draft for demands.

However, house, which presided over by Speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, rejected all cut motions with majority votes.

Finance Minister, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi while concluding debate on Balochistan budget rejected the allegations of opposition members about interfere in the constituencies of opposition parties and termed it a people-friendly budget and said that it was prepared in the larger interest of the province.

He said, it was Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan who protested over slashing Balochistan’s share in the federal resources and drooping development projects suggested by the province in the Federal PSDP that resulted in including many projects in the Federal PSDP.

He said that due to Covid-19 the country faced serious economic crises that reduced the share of the provinces in the federal resources and National Finance Commission Award. Balochistan also faced reduction in its share in NFC and projected cut of Rs. 30 billion in Balochistan share. However, he said that Balochistan share in the NFC has constitutional cover and nobody could deprive of its 9.09 percent share in the NFC.

Referring supplementary budget, the Finance Minister said that present government presented supplementary budget of just Rs. 20.46 billion while 2017-18 it was Rs. 26 billion and in 2018-19 it was Rs. 58 billion.

He said that in the next year’s budget the funds for the health sector increased 40 percent to provide maximum health facilities to the people of Balochistan. He said that despite fewer

resources the government has announced over 6000 vacancies to provide employment to the people. He said that in the PSDP funds have allocated for all districts, as government believes in equal development of all areas of Balochistan.

During budget session, members from opposition and treasury benches exchanged hit words and situation became so intensified when a member passed very pejorative, harsh and scornful remarks to Leader of the opposition during debate on the budget. Speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo tried to appease the situation and he had to suspend membership of Akbar Mengal on the issue of throwing up sanitizer in the house.

The speaker imposed ban attending Akbar Mengal session for three days. The opposition members demanded that treasury members should apologize on passing objectionable remarks against opposition leaders Malik Sikandar Khan advocated. They said that they would not tolerate such attitude against opposition leader. The Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and ANP parliamentary leader Asghar Khan Achakzai apologized with the opposition leader on behalf of the member of treasury benches.

Like this: Like Loading...