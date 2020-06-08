 Balochistan—a land of deadly highways

Balochistan is the only province where not a single highway is dual carriageway despite the fact the success of many strategic projects is directly linked with the province. Whereas the rest of Pakistan enjoys the luxury of motorways, metro train and metro bus services, all approved and completed under Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), this province is still reliant on narrow single roads, archaic transportation systems and even a limited train service. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Balochistan is the only province where not a single highway is dual carriageway despite the fact the success of many strategic projects is directly linked with the province. Whereas the rest of Pakistan enjoys the luxury of motorways, metro train and metro bus services, all approved and completed under Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), this province is still reliant on narrow single roads, archaic transportation systems and even a limited train service.

Nobody can deny the strategic importance of this province which shares borders with two countries and has a coastline of more than 700 kilometers. The N-25 road which leads to Karachi from the provincial capital has proved the deadliest highway so far accounting for more than 42% of the fatalities that take place on roads so far. Various data sources put the fatalities between 3 to 8 thousand which exceeds terrorism related fatalities in this province. One of the significant factors that may be reminded to the readers is that the Balochistan is key to success of multi-billion strategic project such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The same highway is also key to the NATO logistic transportation. Moreover, Karachi, being a magnet urban point for employment opportunities and better health facilities, is a regular excursion for common people of this province. However, many of these people end up losing their lives on the road itself.

There is a growing pressure on the incumbent government for having this project approved from Federal Government under Federal PSDP which, if done, shall be a crowning victory for it. Therefore, it has repeatedly made promises with the masses in this regard but it was to the utter frustration of Government of Balochistan as well as the people of this province when the Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) informed the incumbent Chief Minister that the proposed project of making N-25 was not included in the Federal PSDP. The Chief Minister Balochistan staged a walk-out from the meeting in protest and also held a meeting with the Prime Minister for inclusion of the project in the Federal PSDP. But whether the project shall be included in the Federal PSDP or not is yet to be made public. However, this shows a numb behaviour of the federal bureaucracy and policy makers towards Balochistan where loss of human lives and problem of any intensity makes no difference to them. This is not the first time that Balochistan has been discriminated deliberately in the federal PSDP. There is a long list of projects which have either been delayed inordinately and have finally been filed or have been deleted in the approval process, leaving the province under-developed as ever. If the federal government wants to make a real difference in the province, it has to show some honesty of purpose, positive discrimination and a different approach from its predecessors towards treatment of Balochistan. Mere lip-deep services or claims will not bring any change in the province but practical steps definitely will.

Like this: Like Loading...