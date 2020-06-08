A massive turnout was witnessed at Karachi press club to demand justice for four years old Bramsh who got injured in Dannukk, Balochistan when robbers broke into their house and killed her mother Malik Naz. This tragic incident enraged the people of Balochistan and protests were carried out in different parts of Balochistan. Since a decade the war-torn province has been burning and residents have been left at the mercy of robbers and looters. The people of karachi which gathered at the demonstration expressed solidarity with Bramsh and Malik Naz and demanded strict action against the culprits. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It will not be wrong to argue that Lyari and Balochistan have a historical relation and its people have always stood against the oppression there. Either they are gangsters in Lyari or Death squads in Balochistan, both are nurtured and protected by the establishment.

From the military operation of 1972 to the martyrdom of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti the residents of Lyari have not spared any effort to resist the state

sponsored brutality as we know enforced disappearances is nothing new for Baloch and Balochistan but the new aspect of systematic killing of women shocked the people of Balochistan therefore crowd carried placard and chanting the slogans of justice for Bramsh.

The demonstrators carried multiple placards and showed great anger by chanting slogans against those who protect these killers and narco traffickers.

Baloch lives of course matter just like the black lives, who are also protesting in USA against the killing of George FLyod.

I suggest Baloch Nation should start a campaign under this slogan of Baloch Lives matter because for the oppresor they never mattered at all.

Whereas, if culprits of Dannuk incident are not brought to justice, there is a fear of further chaos which nobody can afford during these times of crisis.

