Armed Forces Service Chiefs visit ISI Headquarters, briefed on important issues

RAWALPINDI : – The Service Chiefs of Pakistan Armed Forces visited the headquarters of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) today, where they were briefed on various important issues.

A statement issued on Twitter by Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that General Nadeem Raza, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Visited ISI headquarters today.

On this occasion, ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed received the Service Chiefs at ISI Headquarters. The top military leadership was briefed on regional and security issues with special emphasis on the situation along Line of Control (LoC) and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to DG ISPR, the Services Chiefs appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for protecting national security & expressed satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

General Nadeem Raza, #CJCSC, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, #CNS and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, #CAS visited HQ #ISI. Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, DG ISI received the CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AsXOkdkukv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 16, 2020

