AOAC demands special risk allowance for staff

QUETTA: Chairman Balochistan Agriculture Officers Action Committee Shakeel Zehri has said, the government of Balochistan should announce a special three-months risk allowance for officers and field staff performing duties in locusts hit districts. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Majority districts in Balochistan have been plagued by worst locust swarms where Agriculture Officers and staff members have been performing duties as front liner and busy in pesticide spray against locusts.” Shakeel Zehri demanded a 25% salary increase for Agriculture department staff.

He claimed, many of our staff members are affected by pesticide spray which is dangerous for human health but despite risking their lives, yet the agriculture department’s staff assisting provincial farmers.

The Balochistan Agriculture Officer Action Committee has urged Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan to announce a three-month special allowance for agriculture officers and field staff.

Like this: Like Loading...