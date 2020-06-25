Another polio case reported in Chagai

QUETTA: Lack of anti polio campaigns risks spread of virus in Balochistan as numbers started to grow. Another polio case reported, from Chagai, taking the total to 14 this year. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Balochistan has already surpassed previous years tally of polio cases, as another polio case reported.

New case of polio virus have been reported from Dalbandin, Chagai district of Balochistan.

According to the health department, the polio virus was confirmed in a 9-month-old boy at Union Council Dalbandin Saddar, of district Chagai.

Samples of the child were obtained on June 10 and 11. The child belongs to a family that refuses to be vaccinated against polio and had never administered polio vaccine, as sequencing result is under process.

The polio cases in Balochistan has seen a spike recently, as the number of polio cases in Balochistan has risen to 14 this year.

Lack of anti polio drives due to coronavirus has put the province at risk, with growing numbers.

