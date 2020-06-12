Aerial spray conducted

Commander FC 83 wing Colonel Imran and Agriculture Department officials supervised the drive .
District Administration said that at least 20 kilo meter area was sprayed officials said locusts have effected thousand acre area of crops.
QUETTA: At the behest of Inspector General Frontier Corp of Baluchistan Aerial spray drive was conducted at different areas of Killa Abdullah district affected by Locusts.
