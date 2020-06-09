Additional funds would be released for Siddiq Baloch Media Academy: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday praised the support of provincial philanthropists and volunteer organizations in helping provincial government in provision for food items among poor families in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views while meeting with President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Balochistan Jameel Kurd and President Quetta Press Club Raza ur Rehman.

President Al Khidmat Foundation has informed the Chief Minister regarding performance of his organizations during COVID-19 outbreak in Balochistan added along with distributing ration among daily wagers we have launched effective COVID-19 awareness campaign.

Lauding the support and services of Al-Khidmat Foundation CM Jam Kamal expressed optimism that more organizations and philanthropists would continue helping Government of Balochistan in order to help poor masses of the province.

Meanwhile discussing socio-economic woes of people attached with newspapers industry CM Jam Kamal, the pandemic has badly affected poor labor of newspaper industry pledged to impart them relief,

“Government of Balochistan has handed over documents of residential colony for Journalists while funds would be allocated for the boundary wall of Journalist Housing Scheme in next PSDP.” Jam Kamal said added additional funds would be released for under-construction Siddique Baloch Media Academy and Canteen inside Quetta Press Club.

During the meeting with President QCP Chief Minister directed Secretary Information to issue display advertisement for local newspapers, “Government has plan to establish media city in Quetta where news channels and newspapers would be invited to set their offices.” Jam Kamal added.

