71 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 71 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 10426, with 3 new reported deaths, total reached to 119 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 10426, with addition of 71 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 6110.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 119, with 3 new reported deaths, while 79 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 10426 cases, 10,299 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7970 from Quetta, 317 from Jaffarabad, 204 from Mastung, 200 from Khuzdar, 183 from Chagai, 151 from Lasbela, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Pishin, 123 from Loralai, 114 from Kech, 114 from Dera Bugti, 96 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 55 from Sohbatpur, 53 from Nushki, 51 from Kalat, 47 from Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 14 Ziarat.

At present, 4,197 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 258 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 40 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 1,285 individuals and took 291 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 208 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 857 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 402 in Jaffarabad and 283 in Lasbela, 138 in Sibi, 135 in kech.

Like this: Like Loading...