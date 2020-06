QUETTA: During different efforts, district police Pishin and Naseerabad have arrested six wanted criminals on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dad Muhammad Banghar Station House Officer (SHO) Mangoli of district Naseerabad, told journalists acting on tip-off police party raided different areas within town and arrested three criminals Sanola, Ali Bahar and Ali Bux, who were wanted to police in different cases

Meanwhile, Pishin town police arrested a murderer along-with accomplices who was involved in killing of his friend.

Police said the arrested accused has shot and killed his friend Shahzaib few days ago at Qaid-e-Azam Chowk of Town.

