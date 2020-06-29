400 dubious locals & domiciles cancelled

QUETTA: The Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mehboob Ahmed Achakzai on Monday cancelled 400 fake locals and domiciles obtained by people in order get federal jobs on provincial quota. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The District Administration has cancelled 400 dubious locals and domiciles of federal employees illegally clinched through district Mastung.

According to government sources more than 700 appointments made in federal jobs upon fake locals and domiciles obtained by people after giving huge bribes.

Despite various public advertisement regarding verification of locals and domiciles issued through Deputy Commissioner Office, people having dubious certificates didn’t appear before the Deputy Commissioner thus the DC Mastung Mehboobd Ahmed Achakzai has cancelled 400 fake locals and domiciles on Monday.

The DC has written a letter to Federal Government regarding action against people having fake locals and domiciles while notices have been issued to them.

