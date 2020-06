Quetta:- As many as 357 new corona positive cases have been reported in Balochistan which is highest numbers of corona cases in single day since the outbreak of pandemic in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Dr. Wasim Baig, spokesman for health directorate said on Tuesday that the total numbers of infected patients reached to 8794 while death toll also increased in the province with 93. He said that 64 community deaths were also reported in the province which are probable. He said that though positive cases are at increase but recovery present age is also increasing and 3050 corona patents fully recovered from the deadly virus.

Like this: Like Loading...