338 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 338 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 7673, with 75 confirmed deaths reported.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 7673 with addition of 338 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 4925.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 75, with 57 additional probable deaths..

Out of 7673 cases, 7525 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 6142 from Quetta, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 140 from Pishin, 79 Killa Saifullah, 79 from Lasbela, 128 Mastung, 199 Jaffarabad, 62 Chagai, 54 Sibi, 13 Gwadar, 40 Kalat, 11 Ziarat, 82 Loralai, 29 Panjgur, 6 Kharan, 32 Nushki, 108 Khuzdar, 22 Zhob, 18 Harnai, 5 from Musakhel, 4 from Kachi, 1 from Washuk and 1 from Kohlu, 5 Nasirabad, 22 JhalMagsi, 22 Kech, 18 Sohbatpur and 2 from Awaran and 1 from Duki.

At present, 2673 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 77 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 36 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 300 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1762 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 268 in Taftan, 537 in Jaffarabad and 204 in Lasbela.

