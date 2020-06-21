2693 uplift schemes would be funded for all province

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced a development programme of Rs. 108.2 Billion for the next financial year 2020-21 to complete on 2693 new and ongoing development schemes with aim to provide funds for equal development in all areas of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Balochistan Minister for Finance, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said while speaking at post budget press conference, here on Sunday, along with Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Finance Secretary Noor-Ul-Haq Baloch and Lal Jan Jaffar Special Additional Secretary Finance.

He said that despite the huge gap between receipts and expenditures and a budget deficit due to slashing Balochistan’s share in federal resources, the coalition government has allocated a big amount for its Public Sector Development (PSDP) for the facial year 2020-21. He said that due to Corona and other reasons the FBR could not achieve its revenue collection target that caused reduction in Balochistan’s share in the federal resources. “Balochistan got less than its projected share in current financial year while it was informed that in next financial year Islamabad will cut around Rs. 30 billion in the NFC award,” Zahoor Buledi said.

Finance Minister said that the provincial government was talking steps to increase its own resources through enhancing different duties and already imposed taxes and developing income orientated government sectors. He said that coalition government also making investment in different sectors to generate resources to bridge the deficit gap facing the province. He said that the pension bill of Balochistan was increasing burden on the non-development budget of the province and it is increasing with every passing year.

He said that the government has invested an amount of around Rs. 64 billion to bear pension burden. He said that provincial government also introducing health insurance scheme and for it Rs. 1 billion have allocated in the new budget while another amount of Rs. 3 billion invested for the betterment of socio-economic sector.

Referring next year’s PSDP, Mr. Buledi said that the amount allocated for the development budget for the next financial year would be spent on 2693 development schemes, which include 934 ongoing schemes and 1634 new development projects included in the PSDP.

He said that out total amount of Rs. 118.2 billion Rs. 49.490 allocated to complete ongoing schemes while Rs. 56. 590 would be spent on new development schemes during next financial year.

“We are giving attention on equal development of all districts of the province and providing funds to the opposition members for implementation on their development schemes,” Finance Minister said.

He said that health, agriculture, education, drinking water, communication and providing maximum health care facilities to the people of the province were included in our top priorities in the next financial year’s budget.

He said that Rs 7.050 billion has been earmarked for the development of health sector. The Health Professional Allowance has been ensured for the medical personnel, paramedical staff and nurses who are playing a leading role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that Rs. 1.5 billion on the construction of boundary walls and provision of other basic facilities to 158 shelters less schools across the province in the budget for the financial year 2020-21. The number of shelter less schools across Balochistan is stated to be in thousands as per the education department’s data located in almost all districts of the province. The government has overall allocated more than Rs. 70 billion for the education sector in the budget for the financial year 2020-21.

He said government has started the construction work on a new block for the treatment of cancer at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta while an Incentive Care Unit (ICU) would be also set up at the Cardiology Department of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

The finance minister announced establishing 18 new kidney dialysis centers in 18 districts of the province. Buledi said that the government has decided to set up a regular dental college in Quetta and for this purpose, 79 faculty posts are being created in the next financial year, which will be a historic process. For the first time in the history of province, Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated in the financial year 2020-2021 for purchasing an air ambulance.

In the new financial year 2020-2021, as many as 1,266 new posts have been created for the health department, besides 468 new posts have been generated for medical education.

He said 181 teams had been formulated to prevent the locust attacks across the province. “The teams are conducting sprays in the areas to mitigate the sufferings of farmers,” he said, adding that an expo would be held to provide agriculture products access to international market for the betterment of the sector.

He said that Rs.8 billion have allocated to combat with the new challenge of COVID-19 while Rs. 1.5 billion rupees are also assigned for disaster management villages at divisional headquarters.

Finance Minister said that Rs. 3 billion have been allocated for social and economic development and post corona virus relief program.

