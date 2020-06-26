 26 Prisoners Tested Positive in Quetta Jail

QUETTA: A total of 26 prisoners were tested positive for the novel corona virus at the district jail Quetta the other day. The health department government of Balochistan had launched the testing of inmates at Quetta prison the other day. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“26 prisoners were tested positive”, a high-level prison department’s official confirmed.

The jail houses over 500 inmates currently, he informed. Some prisoners with minor crimes and punishments were released soon after the outbreak of the pandemic a few months back.

The prisoners have been quarantined and kept in isolation to battle the deadly virus, the officer stated. Disinfection spray was also conducted at the jail to clean all barracks and offices from every kind of virus.

Panic prevailed among the inmates after their colleagues contracted the deadly virus. The health department has also planned to conduct tests of corona virus in all jails of Balochistan to contain the virus.

