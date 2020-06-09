243 corona cases reported death toll rise to 62 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Covid-19 cases in Balochistan cross 7 thousand mark, as another 243 cases takes the total to 7031, with 62 confirmed deaths reported. . Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 7031 with addition of 243 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 4507.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 62, with 57 additional probable deaths..

Out of 7031 cases, 6883 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 5727 from Quetta,144 from Killa Abdullah, 138 from Pishin, 67 Killa Saifullah, 77 from Lasbela, 116 Mastung, 148 Jaffarabad, 36 Chagai, 44 Sibi, 13 Gwadar, 33 Kalat, 9 Ziarat, 65 Loralai, 29 Panjgur, 6 Kharan, 18 Nushki, 79 Khuzdar, 21 Zhob, 18 Harnai, 5 from Musakhel, 4 from Kachi, 1 from Washuk and 1 from Kohlu, 4 Nasirabad, 8 JhalMagsi, 21 Kech, 3 Sohbatpur, 2 from Awaran and 1 from Duki.

At present, 2462 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 102 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 35 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the latest figures, out of 31688 suspects, tests of 33128 people have been conducted, as 7031 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 26097 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 380 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1993 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 266 in Taftan, 290 in Pishin, 518 in Jaffarabad 204 in Lasbela, 135 n Killa Saifullah, 70 in Sindak.

