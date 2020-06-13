162 cases reported death toll rise to 83 from corona in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 162 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 8028, with 83 confirmed deaths reported. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 8028 with addition of 162 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5150.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 83, with 57 additional symptomatic deaths..

Out of 8028 cases, 7880 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 6399 from Quetta, 199 from Jaffarabad, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 141 from Mastung, 140 from Pishin, 140 from Khuzdar, 96 from Loralai, 82 from Killa Abdullah, 79 Lasbela, 62 Chagai, 62 from Kech, 59 Sibi, 41 Kalat, 32 from Nushki 29 Panjgur, 22 Jhal Magsi, 22 Zhob, 18 Harnai, 18 Sohbatpur, 13 Gwadar and 11 Ziarat.

At present, 2795 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 73 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 35 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 1025 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1935 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 360 in Taftan, 523 in Jaffarabad and 204 in Lasbela.

